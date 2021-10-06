Sayre swept by Northeast By Sports Staff Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maddison Belles sets a ball for Gianna Quattrini against NEB on Tuesday. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northeast Bradford swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday night.The Panthers won the first set, 25-16; the second set, 25-18; and the third set, 25-11.Rachael Vandermark recorded a team-leading 12 digs for Sayre, and Alexis Frisbie was right behind her with 11. Madison Belles racked up stats in four categories with one ace, eight assists, one block and three digs.Gabby Shaw recorded three blocks to lead the team and added on two kills. Gianna Quattrini had five digs along with one block and one kill.Carlee McCutcheon aced one serve, and tacked on one kill and three digs.Aliyah Rawlings also aced one serve, and had one block a dig, as well.Makenna Garrison recorded two digs and Emma Smith had one.Sayre will face Williamson on the road at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. 