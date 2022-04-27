Athens drops heartbreaker at Wyalusing

WYALUSING — In a pivotal NTL baseball matchup, the Wyalusing Rams held off a late Athens rally for an 8-7 win on Tuesday.
Jaren Glisson hit a two-out triple in the top of the second, but Wyalusing pitcher Blake Morningstar struck out the next batter to eliminate the threat.
Wyalusing threatened in the bottom of the inning when Jake Bruyn hit a leadoff double and Kevin Vandemark walked. Athens pitcher Mason Lister quickly rebounded as Bruyn was thrown out trying to steal third, then a strikeout and a ground out ended the inning.
The Rams broke through and plated five runs in the third inning, all with two outs.
CJ Carr hit a one-out double. Following a strikeout, Hunter Moss came through with a single to score Carr, and three straight walks made it 2-0. Morningstar scored on a passed ball, and Nick Vanderpool, Jr. hit a 2-RBI single to give the Rams a 5-0 lead.
“We had one bad inning that gave us fits, we had a tough time getting out of it,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “But Mason, after that inning, did a good job of coming back and kept us in the ball game. He didn’t give up on it.”
Lister finished his outing with four strikeouts and allowed seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Wyalusing added another run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kenny Mapes.
The Wildcats offense finally picked up in the top of the sixth inning.
Tucker Brown led off with a walk, and Karter Rude followed with a double.
Brown scored on a passed ball and Cameron Sullivan brought Rude in on a sacrifice fly.
That ended Morningstar’s day after he reached the maximum of 100 pitches.
“He had quite a few strikeouts so that got him and walked the nine hitter to start off the sixth, and I knew at that point he probably wouldn’t get through the sixth,” Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool said. “That’s always my goal, to get him through the sixth.”
It was still a solid outing for Morningstar, who finished the game with 12 strikeouts while allowing two hits and two earned runs.
“We didn’t quit on the game. We kept having solid at bats,” Havens said. “Blake Morningstar is such a good pitcher. We knew we were going to have our hands full today, and he was just mowing us down. But we fouled pitches off, got his pitch count up and eventually got him out of the game, which was our plan. There was just too much of a deficit.”
Wyalusing got those runs back in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Vandemark, the first of his career.
“Runs and money, you can never have enough,” Vanderpool said. “That’s what I always tell the boys. When they scored two there in the top of the sixth, I felt like we had to get two back to at least tie the inning, which we did. At the time, I never realized how big of a home run it would be. It was a bigger homer and the first of his career, so it was really cool to see.”
But Athens did not go down quietly.
Lucas Kraft started the top of the seventh inning with a double and took third on a wild pitch. He came in to score when JJ Babcock reached on an error to make the score 6-3.
Brown reached on an error with two outs, Caleb Nichols walked and Rude hit a 2-RBI single. Brown and Rude came in to score on an RBI single by Cameron Sullivan, and Lister followed with an RBI double to bring Athens within one run.
The Wildcats had hit around to bring Kraft back up, and he drew a walk to load the bases.
With Glisson at the plate, what looked like ball three to many was called strike two, and the next pitch ended the game with a strikeout.
“It seems like we’ve done this a couple times. Even against Wellsboro we had a 4-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and ended up loading the bases, making it 4-3,” Vanderpool. “But these boys have been in a lot of baseball games and have found a way to win. Obviously when you have an 8-2 lead coming into the seventh, you feel kind of comfortable, but Athens is going to grind out every at bat until the end. They’re a tough out all day long.”
It was a tough loss for Athens, but there were still some positives to take out of it.
“I’m proud of the fact that we didn’t give up on the game and came back,” Havens said. “It’s a loss, but I think this will give us confidence going forward knowing we’re never out of a game. We did it with Mansfield, we hung around with this one, and we’ll get better as we go.”
Both teams are back in action at 4:30 p.m. today. Athens will host Towanda and Wyalusing will face North Penn-Mansfield on the road.
