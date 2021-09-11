Field hockey is a sport that can look chaotic to the untrained eye, but when it’s played well, it can be poetry in motion.
The combined team with athletes from Spencer-Van Etten and Candor — all of whom return — have all of the experience needed to turn last spring’s record around.
Coach’s name: Abby Gentile
Assistant coaches: Stacy Quinn (JV coach)
Record last season: 3-7
Returning players: Everyone on the roster played in varsity games last Spring.
Seniors: Olivia Devlen, Rhiana Lawrence, Meckenzie Marsh, Hannah Martinez, Adriana Newman, Sydney Presher, Isabella Young
Juniors: Erika Coville, Lilly Mills, Greta Paasch, Taya Sousa
Sophomore: Raegan Sudnikovich
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We are a very experienced team this year with all 12 of our players having played in varsity games last spring” said Gentile. “We also have 10 JV players this year. Preseason has begun with positive attitudes and hard work to prepare for our first game.”.
Thoughts on the league this season: “I believe our division is going to be very competitive this year and any of the five teams could win the division title.”
Athletes competing in college: Andrea Douglas (class of 2021) is playing at SUNY Oswego.
