WATKINS GLEN — The Tioga boys bowling team swept Odessa-Montour on Tuesday, but the girls team fell 3-1.

The boys won the game 822-417, 830-463 and 768-508 for the total win of 2,420-1,906.

Tioga’s Nick Slater bowled games of 170, 161 and 205 for a total pinfall of 536, the highest of any bowler on the day.

Bradley Webb scored a 514 and Dylan Slater added a 489 to help lead the Tigers to the win.

Austin Hoyt led the Odessa-Montour boys with a 483.

After dropping the first game 642-608, the Tioga girls bounced back to win the second 731-631.

Odessa-Montour rebounded and took the third game 644-567 to take the match with a score of 1917-1906.

Caroline Chapman scored 148, 201 and 112 for a total pinfall of 461 to lead all bowlers in the girls competition.

Chloe Gillett scored a 399 and BobbiJo Tarbox bowled a 349 for Tioga.

The Odessa-Montour girls were led by Jana Arais with a 438.

Tioga will face SVEC on the road at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 4.

