New York Yankees in Ithaca for big announcement

ITHACA — Start spreading the news.
The 63rd annual Cortaca Jug game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland was announced on Tuesday to be played in Yankee Stadium on November 12, 2022. New York Yankees representative and Vice President of Non-Baseball sporting events Mark Holtzman was in town to make the big announcement.
“We are looking forward to rolling out the pinstriped carpet and welcoming Ithaca and Cortland to the Yankee Stadium lineup,” said Holtzman. “We believe we have the opportunity to have a sellout crowd and we are intent on creating a memorable experience for the teams and for their fans.”
It’s not the first time the two schools have aimed high in a new stadium. In 2019, the contest pegged by Sports Illustrated as “the biggest little game in the nation,” found themselves playing in Metlife Stadium. The 32-20 win by the Ithaca Bombers also eclipsed the attendance record for a Division III football game with 45,161 fans in attendance.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Ithaca College community to experience our rivalry game in one of the world’s most iconic venues for sports,” said Ithaca College Athletic Director Susan Bassett. “We are thrilled that Yankee Stadium has extended an invitation for the 2022 Cortaca Jug matchup to take place there. As an Ithaca College graduate, I couldn’t be more excited for my alma mater; and as director of athletics, I couldn’t be more happy for our student-athletes.”
Both schools have also decided that they will join their homecoming and alumni weekends to be held in the Big Apple. Much like the 61st Cortaca Jug in the Meadowlands, events leading up to the game will take place all week.
Though both schools and the New York Yankees expect a sell out crowd in the Bronx, the game hopes to bring in a television contract as well.
“ESPN broadcasts the Pinstripe Bowl every year, and this is going to be a very special day,” noted Holtzman. “I’m a dreamer and who knows, maybe this can be in the running for ESPN College Gameday that day. It’s definitely worth giving it a shot.”
That game will have to wait 14 months to be played, but the 62nd annual Cortaca Jug will take place on November 13, at SUNY Cortland. Both teams are currently ranked nationally in Division III.
