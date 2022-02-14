BINGHAMTON — To say it would be a day to remember for local wrestlers would be an understatement.
Local schools from Tioga, Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor crowned nine champions, while sending 13 to states at the Section IV Championships at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Tioga
To no surprise, Tioga crowned seven champions and sent nine to the state championships while cruising against the field to their fifth straight team title. Overall, it was just the next step for Kris Harrington’s talented team.
“We’re a pretty talented team,” said Harrington. “We had a good week of practice, keeping the same routine and I thought we wrestled pretty well.”
Among the winners for the Tigers were eighth-grader Jayden Duncanson, Gianni Silvelstri, Mason Welch, Donovan Smith, Ousmane Duncanson and Emmett Wood. Emily SIndoni also became one of the first Section IV girls wrestling champions.
Jayden Duncanson cruised to a title as the top seed in the 110 pound division as he took down Caleb Cole from Unadilla Valley/Unatego; the same wrestler he took down a week ago. This time he won in a 9-0 decision.
Four of the next five champions would come from Tioga, as the next on the lineup card was Gianni Silvesltri, the 118-pounder. Silvesltri was a 2020 state champion and he proved why.
It was a major decision victory for him as the number one wrestler in the state of New York. He went up against Joey Florence from BGAH, another familiar foe from a week ago. He cruised to an 11-2 win to give him another sectional title.
The next two champions were Mason Welch and Caden Bellis. Welch went up against his teammate Tyler Roe. Though Welch won by a narrow 1-0 decision, both will be advancing to Albany.
Bellis produced perhaps one of the most impressive finishes on the day as he captured a title in the 132-pound division with a pin. In fact, he pinned all of his opponents in three matches. The last of his victims was Aiden Marcin of Oxford-Greene, who he pinned in just under four minutes.
Donovan Smith took down Brady Smith from Norwich with ease. Another major decision gave him a 14-2 decision.
Ousmane Duncanson won his first sectional title with the Tioga Tigers as well at the 152-pound weight class. He defeated second-seeded Ryan Kennedy of Windsor in a fall after a big lead in the third round.
The final Tioga Tiger to be crowned a sectional champion was none other than Emmett Wood. After cruising to wins in the first two rounds, he matched up against Brady Buttice of BGAH, who beat Wood in the Class Sectional Qualifier a week ago.
However, Wood practiced all week knowing he could see him again and he seized the opportunity. It was a defensive match in the finals, where he was able to come up with a 2-1 decision for the 160-pound crown.
“It became pretty clear last week that if we could tie one part of his game up, then we could slow his offense down, and it paid dividends,” noted Harrington. “We slowed him down and took space so that was the difference.”
Drew Macumber was a runner-up at 138 pounds with a loss to Nate Merwin of Walton-Delhi but will also still advance to states.
Waverly
Kam Hills was the only boys champion of the day from Waverly, but the Wolverines also sent Ty Beeman to states.
Hills was absolutely dominant in the first two rounds. He earned a victory in a 26-second fall against Caleb Georgia from Lansing in the 285-pound weight class in the first round. A 6-1 decision in the semifinals led him to a date with John Hammond of SVEC in the finals.
It did not take long for Hills to show his power in that one, as he won a fall in 35 seconds.
“I can’t describe how proud I am of Kam,” said Waverly coach Devan Whitman.” He’s one of the most athletic 285-pounders in the state. Anyone who grabs ahold of him realizes that quickly. He’s made such tremendous progress this season.”
Joining him in the state competition was Beeman. He scratched and clawed his way to the consolation finals with a win over Tioga’s Josh Snell in the semifinals and a 3-1 over Will Pettit from Walton-Delhi to punch his ticket.
Mackenzie LaForest also became one of the first girls champions in the section in the highest weight class.
SVEC
The Eagles also sent two guys to states in the heavier weight classes, Devin Beach at 189 pounds and John Hammond at 285 pounds.
Both fell in finals as Hammond fell to Hills and Beach was pinned at the end of the second round by Windsor’s Gabe Monroe as the top seed. Monroe came into the day ranked number one in the state in his weight class.
It could be a likely occurrence that the two met again in the state championships in Albany in two weeks.
It’s been a few years since wrestlers from Spencer-Van Etten and Candor have made it to the final round, so it will be a spectacle to see if those two can make a splash and avenge those losses.
As for those advancing, it will be a busy two weeks of practice before the big weekend at Times Union Center on Friday and Saturday all day.
“I think the pandemic separated us a bit and all of the traveling we’ve done this year has paid dividends,” added Harrington. “We’ll take the beginning of the week to recover and kick it up a notch at the end of the week and get ready to go for Albany.”
