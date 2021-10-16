WAVERLY — The Waverly volleyball team snapped a three-match losing streak with a sweep of Newfield on Friday night.

Waverly won each of the first two sets by a score of 25-20, and won the third, 25-18.

Sydney Nierstedt aced eight serves in the match, while recording four kills, five digs and a block.

Brilynn Belles tallied six aces and three digs.

Peyton Shaw added another four aces to go along with two digs, one block and one kill.

Lillie Kirk had a team-high eight digs, and Michaela Lauper and Peighten Streeter each recorded five.

Lauper also recorded five assists and one kill, and Streeter tacked on two kills.

Waverly will face Tioga on the road at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

