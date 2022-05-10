TIOGA CENTER — The Spencer-Van Etten softball team kept its hopes of an IAC South Small School division title alive with an 11-9 win over Tioga on Monday.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers are within one game of Tioga, and a win paired with a Lady Tigers loss today would force a tiebreaker game tomorrow.
Hannah Martinez put S-VE up 1-0 with an RBI single in the top of the first and Kailey Root hit a two-RBI single to make it 3-0.
MJ Thetga got a run back for Tioga with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
After a scoreless second inning, Thetga ripped a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the third to tie the game at three.
Martinez gave SVE the lead back with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, then a walk, a fielder’s choice and an error made the score 7-4.
The damage could have been worse, as a pair of baserunning blunders potentially cost the Panthers at least two runs.
Tioga recomposed and responded in the bottom of the inning, as Thetga came up with another big RBI on a single.
“Rhianna (Lawrence) threw strikes. I told her ‘You’ve got to hit the spots and throw inside against this team,’” SVE coach Ron Miller said. “We made some good pitches against their catcher and she still (hit it).”
Thetga finished the game with three hits and four RBI.
Two batters later, Julia Bellis hit a two-RBI single to tie and Austyn Vance belted an RBI triple to give Tioga an 8-7 lead. Vance then scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to two runs.
Rachel Sudnikovich brought SVE back within one with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, and then Lawrence retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the inning.
Adriena Farmer tied it up at nine with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, and Lawrence hit another RBI single to put SVE ahead for the final time. Sudnikovich followed with another RBI single to make it 11-9.
“We went up and we went down, then up, then down. Then we went up and we stayed up,” Miller said. “Rhianna pitched real good. We did some fundamental stuff that really hurt us. We can’t do that again, but I’m real proud that we didn’t quit.”
The nine hits and 11 runs were a stark contrast from SVE’s first matchup against the Lady Tigers.
“The first time we played them, we didn’t swing. We went through a little stretch with some bad swinging,” Miller said. “I changed the lineup and moved some people around a little bit today.”
Tioga registered 11 hits in the game, but committed four costly errors.
“I think both teams hit the ball pretty well. They just found some gaps in the outfield, and we made some crucial baserunning errors at points here and there,” Tioga coach Stephanie Hills said. “They have a great pitcher and they hit the ball well. We just have to capitalize when we can.”
With a critical game this afternoon, Hills said her team needs to have a short memory and move on.
“I think that we just need to let that loss happen, take the loss as it is, and be short-minded and let it go,” she said. “We have more games to go.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to Notre Dame with another chance to clinch the division this afternoon.
“They have to be focused from the time we get on the bus,” Hills said. “We have to play to win.”
Meanwhile, SVE will face Thomas A. Edison on the road this afternoon.
An SVE win and a Tioga loss against Notre Dame would set up a third game to decide the IAC South Small School division champion.
NP-L 9, Athens 4
LIBERTY — The Athens softball team fell 9-4 to North Penn-Liberty on Monday afternoon.
Athens took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Caydence Macik scored on a passed ball, but the Mounties plated three runs in the bottom of the inning.
After NP-L added another run in the second inning, the Lady Wildcats added two more in the top of third, as Macik led off with a solo home run and Jules Pack scored on a passed ball.
The Mounties quickly built their lead back up to two runs in the bottom of the third.
Athens’ final run came on another solo homer by Macik in the fourth. She finished the game with two hits (both home runs), two RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
Pack had one hit and scored once, and Ella Coyle added a hit for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will face Waverly and Tioga in the Border Brawl on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.