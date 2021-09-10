TIOGA — As Tioga embarks on yet another football campaign there’s a lot of buzz.
The Tigers are skilled on and behind the line. This isn’t the most physically imposing line Tioga’s ever had, but team speed is definitely a virtue the Tigers have in abundance.
There’s also something else this streak of Tigers has.
Tradition.
Traditions don’t come quickly and will fall away if not maintained. The tradition that Tioga brings to the table is that of a team that always runs downhill behind talented, strong and tough young men.They take pride in that image, as they should.
It’s been a successful formula. Just one time since 2011 (2020 doesn’t count as there were no state playoffs) has Tioga failed to at least make the state semifinal. That level of success — especially in the small school ranks — is likely unparalleled.
So tonight, the Tigers begin a quest that they hope will end in the Carrier Dome in November hoisting another state title plaque.
Senior captain Josh Snell, the team’s starting center, feels it.
“Of course. You have to live up to some big guys,” said Snell.
Snell said that the team has put in a lot of work to that end.
“It’s really just a lot of teamwork and a lot of offseason work that went into building up the line,” Snell added. “We’re a lot smaller than (linemen) have been in the past.”
But lack of size isn’t always a bad thing. Watson said there’a an upside.
“We’re probably one of the fastest lines we’ve ever had, so that’s where we make up when we lose our size.”
Three-year starter Chris Walsh said that seniority has its perks.
“I’ve picked up a lot. Practice and just experience helps so much just to learn plays,” said Walsh. “You really have to know what to do when you’re on the line,.”
Walsh said that technique was one of the keys to success.
“We’re a smaller line, like Josh said, so we have to get off the ball. We have to focus on technique when we have speed but we don’t have size.”
He also said that leadership skills were essential.
“The three of us being leaders on the team really helps.”
Of course, winning football isn’t just about the line. Having some high-octane players in the backfield helps a lot, too and the third member of the offensive line senior trio, Matt Watson, knows that.
“It’s always good having Emmett or Godfrey (Gavin) back there,” said Watson. “Once you know you got a good block, you know it’s going to be a big gain. As long as we can get good blocks for them, we’ll be good downfield.”
