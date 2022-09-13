ONEIDA – The Athens cross country team competed in the Forbes Invitational on Saturday where the girls took home fifth place and the boys took ninth.
“Today was a good start for us on both the boys’ and girls’ sides of things,” Athens boys coach Michael Bronson said. “For our more experienced kids like Ethan Hicks, Emma, and Sara Bronson it was a good rust buster and good for them to get back into a race.”
The girls were led by a standout performance from runner Sara Bronson, who took third place in a field of 87 runners with a time of 21:08.7 to pace the Wildcats.
Not far behind, Athens would have another big-time performance as Emma Bronson finished 10th with a strong time of 22:06.03.
Thea Bently (23:49) took 24th, Emily Henderson (27:43) finished in 39th, Janae Harkins (35:16) claimed 53rd, and Mary Rose Bertsh (36:53) took 54th to round out the Lady Wildcats performers.
The boys would finish in ninth place and be paced by a solid outing from Ethan Hicks who took 15th in the field of 89 runners with a time of 18:28.
Carter Lewis (20:03) finished in 37th, Ronel Ankam (20:37) took 44th, Nate Prickitt (20:43) captured 46th, Sam Sesenig (21:39) in 56th, and Aiden Oldroyd grabbed 67th place for the Wildcats team.
“It gave our younger or new runners a good opportunity to gain some experience in a bigger race,” Bronson said. “For the guys, we ran a pretty young group in the varsity race today, we had one senior (Nate Prickitt) and then the rest were freshman or sophomores, so they need some time to just gain experience running at that level. We know we still have work to do, but I’m pretty happy with where we are for this early in the season.”
The junior high boys’ team was paced by a stellar day from Graham Wank who took the top spot on the day with a time of 7:06.1.
Eli Hicks (7:51) and Jacob Shores (8:17) would help the Athens junior high team to a clean sweep of the top three spots.
Though the junior high girls didn’t qualify for a team score with a lack of runners, they received a standout performance from Alissa Vough who took second overall on the day with a time of (9:37.8).
“In the Junior High races, the boys ran a really nice team race today with 6 of them finishing in the top 12 of their race, in the girls’ race Alissa Vough, in her first race, ran a great race to finish a really close second,” Bronson said.
Longtime Athens girls coach Scott Riley was happy with what he saw from the Wildcats.
“The kids have been anxious to get a race in and we were excited to see where they stand. The team has a good balance on youth and experience,” Riley said. “For many kids on high school and junior high teams, this was their first cross country race ever. We were pleased with how they ran with a good opener across the board. In all the races, we had some really good standout performances with top place finishers. Today definitely gave us a good sampling of where we are starting the season and that’s pretty exciting.”
