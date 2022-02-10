WAVERLY — Both the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams fell to Candor on Wednesday, with the boys losing 4-0 and the girls 3-1.

Boys

Candor won the opening game by a score of 1,032-1,028.

The second game had a larger margin at 1,020-962, but the third was again close at 1,099-1,075 for a total score of 3,151-3,065.

Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool bowled a 717 — the highest score of the match — with games of 246, 238 and 233 for Waverly.

Dominick Wood scored a 640 and Ashton Pritchard had a 605 for Waverly.

Trenton Sindoni (566), Carter Hayes (537) and Cody Blackwell (470) completed Waverly’s scoring.

Kody Floyd bowled the high game for Candor with a 668.

Girls

Waverly took the first game by a score of 801-687, but Candor won the second 870-786 and the third 837-802, which resulted in a slim final margin of 2,394-2,389.

Victoria Housknecht had the highest score in the girls match with a 596 for Waverly. She bowled games of 244, 189 and 163.

Next for Waverly was Shantilly Decker with a 582 and Rachael Houseknect with a 502.

Serinity Conklin (450) and Emily Houseknecht (259) rounded out the scoring for Waverly, which is down to five bowlers for the remainder of the year.

Olivia Bennett led Candor with a 525.

Waverly will compete at the IAC Championships at Valley Bowling Center on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Load comments