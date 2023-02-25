Wildcats pull away from Milton in D4 quarters

ATHENS — The No. 3 Athens Wildcats broke open a close game with a big run in the middle quarters on Friday night as they pulled away for a 56-45 win over No. 6 Milton in the District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair and would end with the Panthers taking a 15-13 lead.
Athens started to clamp down on defense in the second quarter as the host Wildcats held Milton to just five points in the frame.
The No. 3 Wildcats outscored Milton 10-5 to take a slim 23-20 lead at the halftime break.
Athens continued to play a strong zone defense in the second half, and that defense turned into offense on the other end.
The Wildcats held Milton to 10 points in the frame and put up 17 of their own to take a 40-30 lead into the fourth.
"I believe we only gave up five points in the second quarter ... It was a big conversation at half that if we could play defense like that in the second half, we should be just fine — and we did," said Athens coach Jim Lister. "The kids have played great defense all season long. That's never been our issue. It's offense, and offensively I thought we did some good things tonight."
Athens senior Mason Lister, who had a game-high 17 points, would hit 5 of 7 foul shots in the fourth as the Wildcats outscored Milton 16-15 to secure the victory.
Coach Lister credited his defense with helping propel the offense to a big night.
"The second half, we started to tip the ball. Our hands were busy. We say it all the time, 'tips create turnovers, turnovers create buckets.' That's what happened in the second half," the Athens coach said.
Milton coach Ryan Brandt praised the defense and overall effort from the Wildcats.
"First thing they did is they started crashing the boards harder. They definitely got more physical down low, both defensively and rebounding. They switched to a 2-3 (zone) and we saw mostly 3-2 out of them ... for some reason it stifled us. Even though we have more shooters and you'd think the 2-3 would be a little more to our advantage ... We just weren't hitting shots in the second half," said Brandt.
"The other thing was the effort by Athens," the Milton coach continued. "They were giving themselves second chance opportunities. Not just on rebounds, but the effort to go out of bounds and dive on the floor. They really fought hard, and we're a hard-fighting team. We've had a lot of close games this year where we came out on top. You have to match our intensity, and they did more than match it tonight."
Lister also had 11 rebounds, nine assists and six steals in an impressive all-around performance for the Wildcats' go-to player.
Xavier Watson also had a big game for Athens as he went for 13 points — including 10 in the third quarter — and two assists.
"We knew we had a matchup there. They had one big, and if (they) put (him on) Chris (Mitchell), which is what happened, that would give Xavier a little bit of an advantage and he took advantage of it. He was great tonight. He was coachable, he listened to what we said — and he really dominated in the (third quarter)," coach Lister said of Watson.
Athens would also get six points apiece from Luke Horton and Korey Miller, while Chris Mitchell and Kolsen Keathley both had five points. Mitchell also had 10 boards in the win.
The Wildcats will now face No. 2 Danville — which beat No. 7 Central Columbia 61-50 — in the district semifinals next week.
"I'm happy. We're going to enjoy this one, figure out who we play next and get back to work," said coach Lister. "We still have to work on getting better as we get deeper into this tournament. You've got to make those clutch shots, and make our layups and our foul shots, that's for sure."
Milton, which finishes the season with a 12-11 record, was led by Luke DeLong with 13 points.
Xzavier Minium finished with 11 points, while Nijel Hunter added eight points and Rylin Scott had a pair of three-pointers for six points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.