Wildcats pull away from Milton in D4 quarters

Athens’ Xavier Watson goes up for a shot during Friday night’s District IV Class AAAA quarterfinal against Milton.

 David Alliger/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments