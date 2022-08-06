A hunting – and fishing – dog

A lot of hunters can legitimately brag about their hunting dog; others will do it regardless of the canine’s worth in the field. Paula and I have been blessed to own several quality Labrador retrievers of varying hunting prowess, ranging from just okay to downright impressive. Others have agreed, and over the years we have typically fielded calls ahead of the pheasant opener asking whether Magic, our first Lab, or Ben, our lone male, needed a hunting partner.
Finn is a little different. At age seven she has proven herself as a top-notch pheasant dog, and last season she teamed with year-old Riley on one of our best seasons ever, bolstered by some uncharacteristic efficient shooting.
But Finn is more than that. Much more. She’s my fishing buddy.
We don’t do it often, but at least once a summer we take a trip to Schrader Creek, hiking several miles down the old railroad grade from Wheelerville then fishing back toward the truck, me flycasting hopper patterns, Finn dutifully watching and waiting for the signal to go for a quick swim before we work our way up to the next promising spot and repeat the scenario.
The plan is on hold right now due to extremely low water conditions, but I’m hoping things will change this month and we can undertake what has become an annual excursion. Finn is always ready to go, and past years have rewarded me with numerous trout on dry flies, Finn with a great hike and plenty of swimming, and both of us with McDonald’s cheeseburgers at the Troy drive-through on the way home.
We can’t do this on just any water. A wade trip in the Chemung or Susquehanna for smallmouth bass just wouldn’t work. Finn is a supercharged Lab and needs that big hike to take off some of her zip. And we always avoid other anglers. Finn is ultra-friendly, and while most would enjoy her greeting that could change in a hurry if she decided to go for a quick paddle in their fishing hole.
The summer jaunt on the Schrader is the perfect time and place. A water I’ve fished for over 50 years, and one that rarely sees any angling activity after the first month or so of the trout season. And don’t tell anyone, but despite the scouring of the stream that’s occurred during flood events in recent years, some stretches still hold plenty of trout. It just requires a little effort.
We may hit some other, smaller waters that hold colorful wild trout, even though they typically don’t offer the kind of swimming spot Finn enjoys. Still, she seems just happy to be there, always ready to pursue a chipmunk or share my sandwich.
Sure, there are potential complications in the form of a porcupine or skunk. But so far we’ve returned home nothing more than exhausted. Plenty of trout caught and released, and plenty of exercise for both of us.
Finn and Riley will be back in action this fall in the pheasant fields. Riley is clearly not ready for this fishing trip, and questions remain as to whether she’ll ever be invited along.
So it will be me and Finn. Our hunting – and fishing – dog.
