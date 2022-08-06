A hunting – and fishing – dog

Steve and Paula Piatt’s Labrador retriever Finn takes a break and awaits the signal to go for a quick swim on a remote mountain stream.

 Steve Piatt/Morning Times

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments