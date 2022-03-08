ITHACA — Athens grad AJ Burkhart entered the 2022 EIWA Wrestling Championships as the seventh seed at 184 pounds and needed to beat his seed by several spots in order to qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships.
The Lehigh sophomore did just that on Sunday as he won three matches in the final day of competition to take third — and he secured the third and final automatic bid to nationals in the process.
In the morning he won 6-3 over Binghamton’s Cory Day and then needed a late takedown to beat Penn’s Neil Antrassian 6-5 in the consolation semifinals.
With a NCAA bid at stake, Burkhart used a second period takedown and third period escape to edge Charles Small of Hofstra 3-2, punching his ticket to Detroit.
“AJ was lights out,” Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro said. “He made some adjustments. He always wrestles hard but today he was really relaxed and kept his intensity. He was mentally tough and fought through it and I’m so happy for him. He needed to do it the hard way. To come back and take third, that’s not easy to do.”
This will be the first trip to the national tournament for Burkhart, but he won’t be the only Athens grad competing in Detroit.
Two-time Athens state champ and Virginia 133-pounder Brian Courtney punched his ticket to nationals with a fifth-place finish at the ACC Championships on Sunday.
Courtney, who was a national qualifier last season, dropped a pair of tight matches on Sunday but would end his final ACC tournament in style.
The former Wildcat standout dominated Drake Doolittle of Duke in a 15-0 technical fall victory to secure his second straight trip to nationals.
The two Athens grads could see another former Northern Tier League standout at nationals, but Wyalusing’s Creighton Edsell will have to wait on a potential wild card bid.
Edsell was the 10th seed at 165 pounds for Penn State at the Big 10 Championships this past weekend.
The former Ram won his first bout over Purdue’s Hayden Lohrey with a takedown in overtime. That put him against Iowa’s Alex Marinelli in the quarterfinals. Edsell would drop an 8-2 decision and head to the consolation bracket.
In his first consi match, Edsell suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Minnesota’s Cael Carlson and ended his tournament at 1-2.
Edsell, who was ranked No. 23 in the nation heading into the conference tournament, should have a decent shot at receiving one of the wild card bids at 165 pounds. Those will be announced on Tuesday night.
Troy grad Sheldon Seymour stepped in for Jaret Lane at 125 pounds for Lehigh at the EIWA Championships and had a solid tournament.
Seymour started his tournament with a pin against Binghamton’s Nick Curley. That put him into the quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Patrick Glory of Princeton. The former Trojan put up a strong fight in an 8-2 loss to Glory.
In the consolation bracket, Seymour reeled off three straight wins to get into the consolation semifinal.
Seymour beat No. 9 Antonio Mininno of Drexel by a 14-4 major decision in his first consi match. He went on to earn a 5-4 decision over No. 6 Jacob Allen of Navy before putting on a dominant display in the consolation quarters where he got an 18-3 tech fall over Brown’s Reese Fry.
In his consolation semifinal bout, Seymour dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 5 Joe Manchio of Columbia.
Seymour medically forfeited to No. 8 Beau Bayless of Harvard in the fifth-place match to end his tournament with a 4-3 record.
