ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats rolled in their first home game of the season with a 53-21 win over Northern Tier League opponent Northeast Bradford on Thursday night.
Athens got off to a slow start, and trailed 4-2 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
It was then that JJ Babcock knocked down a three-pointer for the lead, and the Wildcats never looked back.
“With this team, we’ve got to be ready from the tipoff. Sometimes it seems like it takes them a couple minutes to get rolling,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “Once we get three or four minutes into the game and they get warmed up, we’re fine. Those first three minutes we turned the ball over a few times. We made some mistakes we can’t afford to make. Once we cleared that up, we got rolling.”
Athens led 12-8 after one quarter, and scored four quick points to start the second, doubling its lead.
Northeast Bradford did not make a shot from the field until 50 seconds remained in the first half, at which point Athens was in the midst of a 24-1 run.
“Once we turned the ball over a few times, things just kind of snowballed,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “They kind of got in our head and we stopped moving the basketball. We started telegraphing passes and just couldn’t stop that snowball.”
The Panthers turned the ball over 22 times and shot 9 of 39 from the field.
“I think defensively, we played really well,” Lister said. “We made it difficult for them to score.”
After taking a 36-11 lead into the locker room, Athens continued to dominate out of halftime, and held the Panthers to four points in the third quarter.
It was not the type of showing NEB was hoping for, and Burgert said things need to change if the Panthers are going to compete in the NTL.
“We’ve got to learn from this. The NTL is loaded with a lot of good teams and athletic teams,” he said. “We have to look at this film and we have to see where we can improve. We’re turning the ball over at a ridiculous rate right now. We have to learn how to protect the basketball.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats are celebrating a victory in a game they have had marked on the calendar for a while.
“We’ve been amped up about this game. We’ve been ready for it,” Lister said. “Northeast Bradford is a good program. They beat us the last two years, so we were looking forward to this one. We wanted to play well, and I thought we did. We’re happy with the win.”
JJ Babcock led all players with 16 points and added three rebounds and two steals.
Mason Lister netted 12 points and tacked on two steals.
Nalen Carling grabbed a game-high nine boards and had three steals to go along with eight points.
Tucker Brown also recorded three steals.
Dan Seeley led the Panthers with 11 points, and Josh Stanton added four.
The Wildcats will travel to Canton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and NEB will play Towanda at home at 7:30 on Monday.
