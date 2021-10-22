Tioga’s passing game shows versatile look for sophomore quarterback

TIOGA — It is known in today’s day and age of football that a balanced offensive attack complimented with a stout defense is what hangs banners, especially in the high school ranks.
For a Tioga team that has won eight of the last nine Class D sectional titles, and a state title last coming six years ago, that balance has become more and more necessary.
The passing game for the Tigers came alive in recent years with Brady Worthing, a 2020 graduate. Now two years later it has returned with sophomore sensation Caden Bellis in at quarterback for the top ranked team in New York State in Class D.
In his first year as a starter after being on junior varsity a year ago, he has already broken a school record. That came last week when Bellis threw five passes on six attempts in the first half of a 48-0 win over state-ranked Harpursville/Afton. All of those completions resulted in touchdown passes, to give him five in one game.
However, Bellis’ breakout season hasn’t come without the emergence of weapons; receivers that are primed for another big playoff run in November.
“Last Friday was great and I had some great receivers out there running great routes,” said Bellis. “They were able to get in the end zone which always helps with passing the ball down the field.”
This year’s receiver room brings in quite a bit of variety with an even mix of experience with newcomers to the team as well. That of course made the off-season that much more important with a new quarterback, but the Tigers have put in the work and then some to get to this point.
All of that work helped make the playbook more diverse, which is arguably the most important luxury that it brings into the offense.
“It’s always a good thing to be able to open up our passing game,” noted senior Cobe Whitmore. “That brings up a more diverse playbook for us which is good when we want to get a different variety of plays in.”
The group also agreed that the recipe for success for a long state-playoff run this season will be to have a playbook that most teams will have trouble preparing for.
This will especially be true if the Tigers are able to make it back to the state semifinals this season, a roadblock that has stopped the team from making the final game many times.
“I feel like it’ll be really hard for teams to prepare for us when we’re setting up runs, but can also pass it down the field,” added Tioga back Gavin Godfreyi.
Evan Sickler has led the Tigers in yards this season with 207 on just five catches with two touchdowns. Whitmore has the most receptions through six games with seven to go along with 135 yards and a pair touchdowns. Also with two touchdowns is transfer Ousmane Duncanson off three catches to go for 81 yards. Rossi has 104 yards on three receptions and a touchdown.
Bellis’ pass attempts have grown exponentially as the season has grown and he will come into tonight’s matchup with 20 completions on 35 attempts to go for 583 yards and three touchdowns. Bellis has also yet to throw an interception through the first six games.
“It’s a great thing to have a quarterback like Caden to be able to throw deep and be accurate, but also be mobile with the ball,” Duncanson noted. “To be able to do all of that effectively is huge.”
The Tigers will have their next opportunity to flex their muscles in the passing game tonight when they take on Bainbridge-Guilford with their undefeated record. That will be senior night at Tioga’s Haggerty field with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
