AURORA — The Tioga Lady Tigers were held to just two hits as Union Springs picked up a 2-0 win in the IAC Small School championship game on Thursday at Wells College.
Union Springs scored a run in the third and added another in the fifth to secure the victory.
Tioga got its first runner on base in the bottom of the second when Emily Bidwell was awarded first due to catcher’s interference. Union Springs pitcher Hailee Smith induced a groundout to end the inning.
Union Springs got on the board in the top of the third when Natalie Wright singled and advanced all the way to third on an error. She would score on a single from Danielle Waldron.
Tioga pitcher Erin Luther kept the damage to one run when she got a double play on a line drive.
In the fourth, Union Springs got another runner on but Luther got a strikeout to end the inning.
Luther walked in the bottom half of the inning, but a groundout and fly out ended the scoring opportunity.
Waldron was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth and scored on a single from Smith to make it 2-0.
Luther once again limited the damage as, after giving up another single, she induced a groundout to end the inning.
Tioga’s Emily Shiner reached on an error in the bottom of the fifth, but a strikeout would end the inning.
The Lady Tigers tried to rally in the seventh. After a pop out, Felicia Lantz and Bidwell connected for back-to-back singles — and all of the sudden the tying run was on base. Unfortunately for Tioga, Smith recorded two straight strikeouts to end the game.
Luther went the distance for the Tigers, giving up two runs on eight hits and no walks, while striking out nine.
Lantz and Bidwell had the only hits for Tioga, which will play at Owego on Friday.
For Union Springs, Smith racked up 12 strikeouts while allowing just the two hits and one walk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.