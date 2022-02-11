ATHENS — When the Athens and Troy girls basketball teams first met a month ago, the Lady Trojans fought back to win against a short-handed Lady Wildcats team.
On Thursday night, Athens was back at full strength and beat Troy 45-26 in a late season NTL contest.
Caydence Macik scored 15 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter to help give Athens a 17-9 lead.
“Offensively, we had some nice execution and some nice passes,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “Caydence Macik was really good on the offensive side, which helps us.”
The offense slowed down in the second quarter, as each team only scored six points.
After leading 23-15 at halftime, the Athens offense picked back up in the third quarter.
“We tried to be more patient on offense and not take that first crazy shot,” Miller said. “We always want to push it in transition, but we need to push it with a purpose. Sometimes we were pushing it without a purpose and we had some low percentage passes in areas so we needed to bring it out and run our man sets.”
Troy coach Marshall McNeal credited the Lady Wildcats for their strong offensive outing.
“They did a couple different things,” he said. “They brought Macik more outside and from the outside in. They did a real good job getting her the ball.”
On the other end of the floor, the Athens defense was just as good, and held Troy to single digits in each of the final two quarters.
“We were taking their dribble penetration away,” Miller said. “We know they like to drive the ball strong to the basket and we wanted to make sure we were help side on certain players that aren’t shooters. I thought we did a nice job at that.”
Athens recorded 12 steals in the game, led by Emma Bronson with six.
Olivia Bartlow had four blocks in the defensive effort.
On offense, Karlee Bartlow contributed eight points for Athens, while Addy Wheeler had five and Mya Thompson had four.
Katie Lackey led the Lady Trojans with 12 points, and Sarah Chamberlain had four.
Troy will look to rebound when it hosts Montgomery tomorrow afternoon.
“The sun comes up in the morning and we have Montgomery on Saturday,” McNeal said. “I told the kids to keep their heads up, and if we get three wins out of four next week, it’s a good week.”
The win for Athens was its third this week.
“We’ve had a big week. We won at Wellsboro and beat Wyalusing at home to set up tonight with a big crowd and a great atmosphere,” Miller said. “The girls are so excited that they won this game, and now we’re one game away from clinching the large school second seed, which will get us in the NTL Showdown. That’s where we want to be.”
North Penn-Liberty 53, Sayre 4
The host Lady Redskins trailed 25-2 after the opening quarter and were held scoreless in the second half in a loss to North Penn-Liberty.
Sayre was led by Jazz DeKay and Kendra Merrill with two points each.
North Penn-Liberty got 17 points from Nikki Kiscadden. Sidney Landis had 13 points and Elizabeth Ritchie had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Sayre will host Cowanesque Valley on Monday.
