WAVERLY — The Waverly boys and girls bowling squads opened the 2022 season with a pair of sweeps over visiting Lansing at the Valley Bowling Center on Tuesday.In the boys match, Waverly won the games 975-734, 1,022-738 and 1,019-915 for a total match win of 3,016-2,387.A trio of Waverly boys rolled 600 series with Zach Vanderpool leading the way. Vanderpool would roll games of 190, 234 and 216 for a 640 series.Ashton Pritchard went 219, 195, 221 for a 635 series, while Tristan Campbell finished with a total of 614 after game scores of 222, 187 and 205.Waverly would get a 557 series from Ethan Roberts, who had a 225 in the second game, and Carter Hayes (539) and Trenton Sindoni (502) rounded out the scoring for the Wolverines.In exhibition games, Derek Johnson rolled a 573 series with a high game of 222, and Mike Cole finished with a 542.Lansing was led by Nicholas Binns with a 555 series.The Waverly girls rolled to wins of 884-539, 933-581 and 900-615. The match total was 2,717-1,735 in favor of the Lady Wolverines.Waverly was led by Shantilly Decker with a 656 series after rolling games of 207, 256 and 193.Victoria Houseknecht went 234, 216 and 168 for a series total of 618.Also for the Lady Wolverines, Serenity Conklin finished with a 505, Rachael Houseknecht added a 503, Karis Hayes had a 425 and Emily Houseknecht finished with a 334 series.Keara Armstrong led Lansing with a 461 series.Waverly will host Union Springs on Thursday at the Valley Bowling Center. 