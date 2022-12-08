Athens boys dominate CV in season opener

Athens — The Athens boys basketball team opened regular season play Wednesday night by hosting Cowanesque Valley. Talent, athleticism and a solid preseason propelled the Wildcats to a sharp 63-24 victory over the Indians.
Athens head coach Jim Lister is cautiously optimistic about his team’s potential early in the season. He noted strong performances in scrimmages against Corning and Horseheads. The third-year coach also liked what he saw from his players against Cowanesque Valley.
Lister’s biggest concern is whether his kids will gel as team.
“What I was looking for tonight was team basketball. I saw that tonight. We were moving the ball well. Everybody’s cutting, moving. Everybody’s looking for teammates. I saw that tonight,” Coach Lister said.
The balance showed early. Seven different Wildcats scored in the first quarter. Mason Lister led the way with nine points in the opening stanza. Lucas Horton added six, while Jace Babcock, Xavier Watson, Kolsen Keathley, Chris Mitchell and Korey Miller also scored in the first.
Lister, Horton and Mitchell finished the game in double figures.
Defensively, Athens shut out Cowanesque Valley from the floor for the first half. Athens rolled into halftime with a 44-5 lead. All of Cowanesque Valley’s points came from the free throw line.
Coach Lister was pleased with his defense’s performance.
“We are long and athletic. We can cover a lot of floor. We did that tonight,” he said. “We make it really, really difficult to get good shots. We got people in your face. You’re going to have to earn buckets from us.”
Cowanesque Valley found success in the third quarter by launching shots from the moon. More specifically, from Cayden Moon.
Moon put up shots from well behind the arc, setting up way in front of the Wildcat defense. Moon connected on three of those shots and opened up the defense a bit for his teammates.
But, the Wildcats continued to score on the opposite end and the clock continued to run. When the final buzzer sounded, Athens rolled to a 63-24 win.
Coach Lister did express some reservations.
“Were we perfect, no. I think we had the first game jitters a little bit. (We) missed some easy things that we gotta clean up. We’re just going to get better. I am excited about the season,” he said.
Mason Lister’s 17 points led the Wildcats. Chris Mitchell put up 12 points and Horton added 10.
Moon led Cowanesque Valley with 9 points.
The Wildcats will compete in the Johnson City Tip-off Tournament this weekend. Athens will face Johnson City in the opening round Friday night.
