EAST HARTFORD, CONN. — There’s no question about it, lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in America. Though the sport has not yet found its way to the Valley, there was plenty of local rooting interest in the Men’s Division I College Lacrosse National championship game on Memorial Day.
Championship weekend has become a spectacle in lacrosse as of late and on Monday nearly 25,000 people gathered to watch Cornell take on undefeated Maryland and a powerful duo from Corning, New York.
As the seven-seed, the Big Red sparked a magical run to take a crack at Maryland; deemed by many to be one of the best lacrosse teams of all-time.
Cornell did just that and held Maryland scoreless in the final 27 minutes while ending the game on a 5-0 run to turn a blowout into a close game late in the contest, falling to the Terrapins by a score of 9-7. Cornell’s comeback bid fell just short in an attempt to bring its first national title back to Ithaca since 1977.
“I’m so proud of how this group scratched and clawed and how they got better every day,” said 28-year-old head coach Connor Buczek in a postgame press conference. “The fourth quarter was one of our best quarters of the year. I am proud of the way we continued to fight; the clock just ran out of time.”
Cornell University, just a 50-minute drive north of the Valley, played in its first National championship game since 2009; a heartbreaking overtime loss against Syracuse. This season came off a one-and-a-half-year hiatus due to COVID, so Cornell’s seniors really put it all on the line.
“Towards the end of the game, I knew we were just hanging on,” explained Cornell All-Ivy league defenseman Gavin Adler. “We knew this was our last time, regardless, no matter what the score was. We had to leave it all out there. I think you really saw that come out of us in the fourth quarter. We just ran out of time.”
The difference-maker in the contest was none other than Logan McNaney, a Corning native. McNaney started his lacrosse career at Corning-Painted Post and later went on to prep school before landing at Maryland. On Monday, he was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after the championship game as the team’s goalie.
He grabbed an impressive 17 saves, while tallying 19 in the semifinals against Princeton last Saturday. His three most important saves came in the final five minutes to prevent Cornell from tying up the game at the end of regulation.
Though he was the star in net for the Terps, the Steuben County native mentioned that he never imagined to be the one stopping shots in this setting.
“Going to some of the Final Four tournaments, growing up and watching it on TV, playing at camps, I was re-enacting scoring the game-winning goal for the National championship,” he said. “It turns out I played goalie, but seeing all the other teams do what they did and then going out there and doing it ourselves is pretty special to me.”
When McNaney produced this response in the press conference, his head coach John Tillman cut him off when he said, ‘growing up’.
Tillman asked his goalie mid-sentence “Growing up where?”
McNaney responded with an emphatic answer of “Corning, New York, baby.”
Tillman, also a Corning native, explained the connection of having the same hometown was big in his recruiting pitch to get McNaney to come to College Park.
Coincidentally, Tillman played his college lacrosse at local powerhouse Cornell University. After winning his second national championship, Tillman gave a nod to his head coach and the late great Richie Moran; one of the best coaches to ever come through the game.
“It’s crazy how (Moran) passes and then the two teams he was most aligned with, his alma mater and the place he called home for so long, they’re playing for a national championship,” Tillman said. “It’s the craziest thing. Coach was very successful and had a great way of impacting people positively. Maybe there’s still some mojo in the works. I know he’s looking down proud. He’s impacted so many of us.”
That kind of connection hits deep for any sport, and for the Valley, it’s only a matter of time before lacrosse increases in popularity either at the youth level or the high school level. Until then, the area has plenty of local interest to look forward to for now and the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.