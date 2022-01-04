ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Waverly boys basketball team started 2022 with a 90-30 win over Thomas A. Edison on Monday night.

Joey Tomasso and Brennan Traub both scored 20 points for the Wolverines, sharing the game-high.

Tomasso, Brennan Traub and Liam Traub dished out four assists each to share the team lead.

Liam Traub also scored 11 points.

Tomasso also shared the team lead in steals with Davis Croft, as both tallied seven.

Croft added eight rebounds and 11 points.

Brady Blauvelt recorded a career-high 11 rebounds and scored 13 points in the victory.

Dylan Swartwood and Tyler Balloma each scored nine points to lead TAE.

The Wolverines knocked down nine three-pointers in the game.

“I think this was good for our guys’ confidence as the schedule gets tougher moving forward,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “It was a good team win.”

Waverly will host Newark Valley for an IAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

