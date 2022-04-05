TIOGA CENTER — Waverly payed a visit to Tioga to open the 2022 softball season and the game was a slugfest from the start.
In the end, Tioga broke an 11-11 tie in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a 13-12 win over their neighbors to the west.
Waverly opened the top of the first by batting around and scoring four runs. Michaela Lauper was plunked by a pitch leading off and scored ahead of Peyton Shaw on a two-run triple by Bella Romano. Olivia Robinson added an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball.
Tioga made it 4-3 at the end of the first inning. Abby Foley opened with a base hit, stole second and scored on a single by MJ Thetga. She made her way to third and walked home. Julia Bellis eventually scored on a base hit by Alissa Hine.
And that’s the way the game was from beginning to end.
In all, the teams combined for 27 hits and walked 17 times.
Tioga took the lead but Waverly eventually tied the game at 11-11 after two runs in the top of the fifth on a one-out walk to Shaw, a two-out walk to Aubrey Ennis and a two-run double by Olivia Robinson.
Tioga took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning on a one-out triple by Austyn Vance and an RBI groundout by Hine.
Tioga’s insurance run in the sixth came on a one-out home run to center by Thetga.
It turns out, the Tigers needed that run.
In the top of the seventh, Shaw opened with a walk and scored on a one-out Ennis double. The Wolverines left her stranded though, as Tioga’s third pitcher, Hine, induced an infield fly and a grounder to first.
For both teams, everybody hit and everybody scored.
Thetga led Tioga with three singles and her homer, good for five RBI and a run.
Foley had two singles and three runs and one RBI; Vance had her triple and scored three times; Molly Bombard had a double with two RBI and a run; Bellis had a double, two runs and one RBI.
Also, Lantz finished with two singles, a run and one RBI; Hine had two hits and two RBI; Kegan Shumway finished with two singles and a run; RaeAnne Feeko ended her day with two hits; and Erin Luther scored a run.
Luther also started the game in the circle for Tioga, allowing four hits, seven runs, five earned, with two strikeouts and three walks. Feeko, who got the win, went 3 1/3 innings allowing two hits, six walks and three earned runs with four strikeouts. Hine finished up the last 2 2/3 innings, allowing two walks, four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.
Romano led Waverly with a double, a triple three RBI and three runs scored.
Robinson added a single, a double, four RBI and a run and Ennis had a single, a double, two runs and one RBI.
Lea VanAllen added two singles and one RBI; Brinn Coney had a hit and one RBI and Lauper finished with a hit and two runs.
Robinson went the distance for the Wolverines, allowing 13 runs, eight earned, on 17 hits and six walks with five strikeouts.
Both are in action on Wednesday, weather permitting. Waverly is at Newark Valley and Tioga is at Newfield.
