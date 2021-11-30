VALLEY — The Northern Tier League announced its 2021-22 Volleyball All-Star teams on Wednesday, November 24 and one local squad had a pair of selections.
Athens’ Jenny Ryan took home a first-team selection and teammate Ally Martin earned a second-team nod from league coaches in the Large School Division.
Canton was the only team with two special award winners — which are selected from among all teams, both in the Large School and Small School Divisions — in Player of the Year Aislyn Williams and Coach of the Year Sheila Wesneski.
The Offensive Player of the Year was Paige Manchester of Towanda. Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Utility Player of the Year is Darby Stetter of North Penn/Liberty.
Joining Ryan on the Large School Division first team are Maddy Maynard and Brea Overpeck of Towanda; NP/L’s Aubrey Pequigont and Saige Lehman; and Emma Owlett of Wellsboro.
Joining Martin as a Large School second-team selection are Payton Chapel and Emerald Walker of North Penn/Liberty; Troy’s Meredith Cole and Madison Vargas; and Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon.
The first-team All-stars in the Small School Division includes Canton’s Jillaney Hartford and Rachel Martin; Williamson’s Riley Sargent and Adelaide Schmitt; Emily Susanj of Northeast Bradford; and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis.
The Small School second-team selections are Keri Wesneski and Allyson Butcher of Canton; Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Reanne Rodriguez; and the Williamson duo of Grace Stephens and Taylor Rae Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.