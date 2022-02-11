ATHENS — The host Wildcats had no trouble splashing past Towanda Thursday on Senior Night as Athens won the boys’ meet 115-41 and the girls’ meet 115-35.
Taylar Fisher and Taegan Williams were four-time winners for the Athens girls and Brooke Kppatz matched Emily Marshall with three firsts in the win.
Fisher, Williams, Marshall and Kopatz teamed to win the 200 free relay in one minute, 53.35 seconds and Fisher, Kopatz and Williams teamed with Grace Cobb to take the 400 free relay in 4:28.31.
Marshall’s relay win came with Allison Thoman, Macaria Benjamin and Elizabeth Talada in the 200 medley relay, posting a time of 2:20.13.
Williams added wins in the 200 free with a time of 2:08.80 and the 500 free in 5:55.95.
Fisher grabbed individual wins in the 200 IM with a time of 2:32.47 and in the 100 back in 1:11.73.
Marshall added a win in the 100 fly with a 1:19.50, and Kopatz took the 100 breast in a season-best 1:13.42.
Towanda’s Juliana Varner provided her team’s highlights by winning the 50 free in 27.81 and the 100 free with a time of 1:01.48.
“The kids are really hitting their times at the right time of the season to qualify for the post-season,” said Athens coach Shauntel Avery. “I am so happy with all our swimmers today.”
Avery noted that Kopatz had her best time of the season in the 200 IM in addition to the 100 breast and that Hannah Walker had a PR in the 100 free.
For the Athens boys, who won all but one event, Reuvan Gifeisman and Chris DeForest won four events each and Ethan Hicks was a three-time winner.
Gifeisman and Hicks teamed with Ryan Gorman and Josh Leonard to win the meet opening 200 medley relay in 2:04.38 and with DeForest and Joe Blood to win the the meet ending 400 free relay in 4:07.84.
DeForest and Gifeisman also teamed with Ethan Denlinger and Ronel Ankam to take the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.54.
DeForest also won two individual events in the meet, winning the 200 free in 1:56.10 and the 50 free in 23.61.
Also for Athens, Gifeisman won the 100 free in 1:02.65; Denlinger took the 200 IM in 2:24.12; Leonard won the 100 fly in 1:10.96; Ankam rook the 100 back in 1:16.29; and Treyvon Simpson scored 143.25 points to win diving.
“I am really impressed with all our first-year swimmers and how all our kids have shown improvement this season,” said Athens Coach Mark Keister.
Towanda picked up one win when Nate Spencer took the 100 breast in 1:18.56.
Keister said that they were trying to pull together a last-chance all-NTL meet next week to give swimmers and divers one more opportunity to improve their swims and possibly qualify for post-season competition.
