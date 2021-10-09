WAVERLY — Waverly’s youth football program dropped two of three to Towanda in Northern Tier Youth Football League play on Sunday.
A
Towanda 26, Waverly 0
Reese Sluyter and Shane Maghamez each had two touchdown runs in the first quarter for the only scoring in the game.
B
Waverly 20, Towanda 19, OT
Waverly either led or was tied for the lead with Towanda through regulation.
With the score at 13-13, Towanda got the ball first in overtime. Drew Maghamez scored from two yards out on fourth down to give Towanda the lead at 19-13. Remington Werner was sacked by Cooper Skovira on the extra point attempt.
On the Waverly possession, Brayden Bowman scored on second down from eight yards out to make it 19-19. Triton Floyd scored the extra point for the win.
Waverly took a 6-0 lead when Skovira scored on a 41-yard TD run in the second quarter for the only scoring in the first half.
Werner scored on a 16-yard run to start the fourth quarter to tie the game at 6-6.
Bowman scored from two yards out and Floyd added the extra point for a Waverly lead at 13-6.
Then on the last play of regulation and with no time on the clock, Werner hit Maghamez for a 65-yard TD pass. Maghamez added the extra point to tie the game at 13-13 to force overtime.
C
Towanda 20, Waverly 13
Lance Falsey opened the scoring for Towanda on its first possession of the game with a 55-yard run. Lucas Grimes added the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
Waverly’s Bryce Wolcott scored on a 10-yard run and Orlando Oglesby added the extra point to the tie the game at 7-7.
Wolcott would give Waverly the lead with a score from 34 yards out with just four minutes left in the game for a 13-7 lead.
Falsey then answered that score with a four-yard TD run to tie the score at 13-13.
Waverly fumbled on the first play of its ensuing possession with nine seconds left in the game. On the last play of the game, Falsey scored to give Towanda the win.
FLAG
Waverly had touchdown runs from Keatley Dekay, Marcel Phillips, Lennox Stark and Ryker Roberts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.