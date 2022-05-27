GREENE — An error-filled first inning doomed the Spencer-Van Etten softball team, as it fell 8-0 to Greene in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Thursday evening.
S-VE pitcher Rhianna Lawrence struck out Olivia Kennedy to start the game, but she wound up on first base on a dropped third strike.
Two straight errors allowed the first run to score. The next play was a suicide squeeze — with the close call at the plate going in Greene’s favor — to make the score 2-0.
Lawrence rebounded with a strikeout, but an errant throw on a bunt attempt sailed past first base and allowed two more runs to score.
A flyout was followed by two more errors to bring Kennedy back up, and she ripped a two-RBI double to make it a 6-0 game.
“We gave them seven outs. It should have been a 1-0 game. Rhianna pitched a really good game. Against a good team, you can’t make those mistakes,” S-VE coach Ron Miller said. “It was payday today. You can make a mistake against a team that’s not that good, and that pitcher’s a heck of a pitcher.”
Kennedy handled pitching duties for the Lady Trojans, and she was dealing. She struck out 14 batters and allowed just three baserunners on two walks and one hit, which came in the seventh inning.
Lawrence and the Lady Panthers defense began to settle in after the first inning, and turned a 1-3-2 double play to prevent Greene from extending its lead.
However, Kennedy kept S-VE off the board, and at one point retired 15 consecutive batters.
An error off the bat of Payton Yahner put the leadoff runner aboard for Greene in the third, and she later scored to make the score 7-0. Abby Yahner tripled in the sixth, but with an error on the throw, she made it all the way around the bases to push the lead to 8-0.
None of the runs Lawrence allowed were earned. She gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out five batters.
In total, S-VE committed eight errors.
“I thought Rhianna pitched a great game today,” Miller said. “I think they hit two hard balls all day. They were routine outs. We sort of puked on ourselves.”
Faith Brenchley was responsible for S-VE’s lone hit, a single in the seventh inning, and also drew a walk. Raegan Sudnikovich walked once.
The loss was a disappointing way to conclude what was otherwise a great season in which the Lady Panthers won 17 games and put together a playoff run that included an upset win over Lansing in the quarterfinals.
“From where we started and where we ended, they had a good journey,” Miller said. “I’m proud of this team. They come every day to practice and they work hard. They did well.
