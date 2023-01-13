DRYDEN — The Waverly boys basketball team jumped out to a huge lead on Thursday night, but the Wolverines would need to hit some big shots late to pick up a 66-65 win over the Dryden Purple Lions.
Waverly had a big first quarter with Joey Tomasso scoring 18 points in the frame to help his team take a 27-12 lead.
“We came out and played well in the first quarter and got some points off their turnovers. We were shooting the ball extremely well and Joey had an unbelievable first half for us,” said Waverly coach Lou Judson.
Dryden bounced back in the second quarter with a 22-16 scoring advantage to cut the Waverly lead to 43-34 at the break.
The host Lions continued their comeback in the third as they outscored Waverly 13-5 — and all of the sudden the Wolverines’ lead was down to 48-47.
“They changed up defenses and we struggled against their length a little bit and they just caught fire. The more shots they made, the more confidence they got,” Judson said of Dryden.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Jay Pipher hitting two big three-pointers midway through the frame and Tomasso nailing one of his five long-range shots with just 50 seconds to go.
“In the fourth quarter we hit some unbelievably timely shots late in that game. Pipher hit two threes with about four-and-a-half or five minutes left in the game. Tomasso hit a big three when we were down a couple with about 50 seconds left. We made shots when we needed to,” Judson said.
The biggest shot would come with under three seconds to go.
“Nate DeLill made a free throw with 2.7 seconds left in a tie game to clinch it for us,” said Judson. “It was a tough road win.”
Judson was proud of his team for battling back after Dryden came storming back into the game.
“We hadn’t been in that situation this year and it shows a lot about the character of my basketball team that we found a way to win. We’re winning our close games. It shows a lot about the type of basketball team I have,” he said.
Tomasso led Waverly with a game-high 35 points and also finished with seven rebounds and six steals.
The Wolverines would also get a big game out of Jake VanHouten, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
“Jake VanHouten was huge tonight,” Judson said.
Pipher added eight points and six assists, while DeLill chipped in three points and both Isaiah Bretz and Jake Benjamin added two.
Waverly will host Notre Dame for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.