Waverly rolls in regular season finale

WAVERLY — Playing without junior standout Joey Tomasso — a precautionary absence after a minor sprain — Waverly’s varsity boys basketball team didn’t miss a beat in topping Spencer-Van Etten 81-15 on Thursday night.
The win gives the Wolverines their first undefeated league season since 2016-2017.
“We played extremely well,” said Waverly Head Basketball Coach Lou Judson. “You never know, when one of your better players is out, how your team’s going to respond. These guys are extremely competitive, and I knew we’d be fine with the guys I have. Overall I was very pleased with today.”
Freshman Hogan Shaw dropped a three-ball to open the game and when S-VE’s Hunter Harman scored a few seconds later the Panthers climbed to within 3-2.
That was the closest the game would be, as the Wolverines netted the next 11 points for a 14-2 lead. S-VE closed to within 14-6 on a four-point play by Jacek Stahl.
That was it for the Panthers in the first quarter, though, as Waverly led 29-6 after a quarter before building that lead to 50-9 at the half.
Jake VanHouten, who finished with 21 points, nine boards, two blocks and two deflections joined Jay Pipher — 11 points, seven assists and six steals — with nine points each in the first quarter.
Shaw, who was making his first career start, had eight of his 16 points in the second quarter and also had two rebounds, two assists, two deflections and one steal in the win.
Isaiah Bretz tallied 10 points and five boards; Jake Benjamin hauled in 11 rebounds and nine points; Jon Searles added six rebounds and three steals to seven points; Nate DeLill had seven rebounds; Payton Fravel added four points and Thomas Morley added three points.
Harman had eight points to lead S-VE. Jacek Stahl added four points; Nate Gillette finished with two points and Pavel Jofre hit a free throw.
The Wolverines won’t play again until Friday, Feb. 17 when Lansing and Waverly will hook up in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Large School championship game 7:30 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College.
“We have to get healthy for postseason play. That’s our main goal right now,” said Judson, adding that Tomasso’s not the only player who’s banged up. “We have a few days off to get healthy before the IAC championship game next Friday.”
