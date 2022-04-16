CORNING —There aren’t many games played on Good Friday but a local team looked pretty good on the road.
Waverly’s game with previously undefeated Corning was tight throughout but the Wolverines plated one run in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good in a 3-2 nonleague win.
Back-to-back extra-base hits by Jay Pipher with a leadoff triple and an RBI double by Tom Hand did the trick for the Wolverines. After a ground out that sent Hand to third, Corning loaded the bases and made the ploy work with a double play to avoid any more damage.
In the bottom of the inning, reliever Joey Tomasso walked the first batter, then took control and got a ground out, a fly out and three-pitch strikeout — looking — to end the game.
Ty Beeman had scattered seven Corning hits and five walks over 5 1/3 innings before giving up the ball. The two runs he allowed were earned and he fanned one.
Tomasso got the win, striking out two and walking two without giving up a hit in 1 2/3 innings.
Waverly scored first, going up 1-0 in the third on a walk to Pipher, an error off Hand’s bat, a sacrifice bunt by Bryce Bailey and an RBI single by Beeman.
Corning knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth. With two out, Will Kibler singled and Jack Vanwoert worked a walk. Zach Nelson came through with an RBI single before Beeman could get out of the inning.
Waverly went up 2-1 in the top of the fifth on a Bailey triple and an RBI single by Beeman.
Then Corning’s Landen Burch homered to left to tie the game one more time before Waverly untied it one last time in the seventh.
Waverly ended up with eight hits in the game with Bailey and Beeman adding two each. In addition to hits already mentioned, Brady Blauvelt had a double and Caden Hollywood had a single.
Corning also had eight hits led by Nelson with three. Mason Smith started on the hill for Corning, allowing six hits, four walks and two runs with one earned. He fanned four. Grayson Saltzer got the loss, with one run allowed in two innings, two walks and two strikeouts.
Waverly will be at it again on Monday when Spencer-Van Etten/Candor comes to visit.
