SYRACUSE — The dynasty that is Chenango Forks added another state championship to their belt with a shutout win over Schuylerville from Section II by a score 21-0.
“Every state championship is so unique you just can’t even explain it,” said Chenango Forks Head Coach Dave Hogan. “We worked so hard for this, and seeing the kids so happy makes it that much sweeter.”
The team that prides themselves on defense and running the ball did exactly that in the Class C state championship game in the Carrier Dome through four quarters.
After no scoring in the first quarter, the Blue Devils struck first in the second with a 21-yard run from Zander Arnold. Dubbs Haqq scored the final two in the third and fourth quarters from 28 and seven yards, respectively.
The duo led their team in the rushing department as Haqq carried the ball 20 times for 133 yards, while Arnold went for 107 yards on seven attempts. Haqq also added 30 yards to the offense on two receptions.
Leading the Blue Devils defense were Haqq and Tyler Hayes with five tackles each.
They were also able to hold one of the most prolific offenses in the state to just 158 yards; 117 of them being through the air.
After a 34-6 win over Waverly in the sectional finals, Chenango Forks went on a tear in the state playoffs, beating their opponents by an average of 21 points per game; finishing the season at 12-1 for their seventh state title in program history.
With Tioga and Forks both pitching shutouts, Section IV didn’t give up a point in two state championship wins on Friday.
