DEC names new law enforcement director
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has appointed Capt. Karen Przyklek as the new director of the department’s Division of Law Enforcement.
Przyklek, a 26-year veteran of the department, becomes the first woman director of the division.
She began her DEC career as an environmental conservation officer patrolling New York City in 1996, and later became an investigator with the Division’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation. In 2014, she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, followed by captain in 2019.
Most recently, Przyklek served as captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group, which includes the statewide K9 Unit, Homeland Security/Radiation Unit, Wildlife Response Team, and Hazmat Training Unit. Przyklek worked diligently to create DLE’s Environmental Forensic Unit (EFU), one of the first such units in the nation, to collect forensic evidence at contaminated environmental and wildlife crime scenes.
Przyklek is also a 9/11 first responder and assisted DEC’s response following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Prior to joining DEC, she served as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Rochester.
Wilderness mining plan meets stiff opposition
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The ongoing tug-of war over whether mining should be allowed near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been resurrected with strong opinions on both sides of the issue.
Federal officials once again gathered feedback from the public in a virtual meeting that comes more than five years after a 20-year mining ban was first proposed on a large section of land south of the Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota.
Supporters of the ban insist the watershed of the Boundary Waters is no place to mine copper, nickel and other precious metals because of the risk to the environment.
But, those against the ban say modern methods of mining are environmentally friendly and that the mineral resources are critical for a transition to a green economy, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
The application from the U.S. Forest Service would ban new mining on about 350 square miles of the Superior National Forest within the Rainy River watershed, which flows into the Boundary Waters. It includes Twin Metals Minnesota’s proposal for a copper-nickel mine near Ely.
The Obama administration started a similar mining moratorium analysis in 2017, but the Trump administration halted that process. Now, the Biden administration has restarted it in the latest move in an ongoing issue that has spanned three administrations.
Elk foundation provides grant funding in CWD fight
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a founding member and sponsor of the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance, provided $100,000 in grant funding to assist three research projects promoting the scientific understanding of CWD.
“Though some advancements have been made, there are many questions surrounding the causes and spread of chronic wasting disease,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “These studies will help biologists and game managers better develop science-based disease management practices to benefit elk and other wildlife.”Among the projects is a Cornell University study to advance early detection methods for CWD and host factors of high CWD risk using non-invasive samplesThe RMEF grant combines with those of other contributors to total nearly $450,000 specifically for 2022 CWD research.
Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal nervous system disease found in deer, elk, moose and other cervids. Thus far, scientists confirmed its presence in 29 states and four Canadian provinces.
