Porschia Bennett gets the nod as All-Region Girls Track and Field MVP

Towanda’s Porschia Bennett racked up a long list of accolades in the 2022 track and field season.
She won her second straight state title in the high jump, set a new District IV record in the event, earned another state medal in the 4x400 relay, and took first place in the long jump at the District IV Championships.
All of those accomplishments have earned her the title of the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Girls Track and Field MVP.
“It’s amazing,” Bennett said of the honor. “I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and for all my coaches and teammates for helping me get to where I am.”
Her 2022 season was one for the ages, but it did not start out that way.
“I started out the season really down on myself,” Bennett said. “I was scared to jump over higher heights, so I think my coaches definitely helped me. My teammates talked to me and got me in a better mindset.”
Things obviously turned around, and Bennett ultimately wound up exceeding her own expectations.
Bennett jumped 16 feet, 9 ½ inches in the long jump at the District IV Championships, beating second place by five inches and setting a new personal best.
“I think I surprised myself and my coaches,” she said. “I was just going to do the long jump to have fun with it, and I ended up winning, so it was crazy.”
Her mark of 5-8 in the high jump set a new District IV record and set her up to defend her title at PIAA Championships.
“I felt more pressure, but when I was in the moment, I felt less nervous, which I was really surprised about,” Bennett said. “It was a different feeling. I feel like I knew what it was like from the year before, so I wasn’t as nervous.”
With less nerves, Bennett cleared 5-6 and took home her second gold medal in the high jump.
It was not her only state medal either.
She was also a member of Towanda’s 4x400 relay, which took fourth place at states.
With a stellar high school career now behind her, Bennett will shift her attention to competing for the University of Connecticut, where she is looking forward to an increased focus on high jump.
“I’m excited for more opportunities,” she said. “The coaches will be more focused on high jumping, so I’ll learn a lot from them, and the experienced girls on the team will help me out a lot.”
Being in such a special position, Bennett offered her advice to athletes who want to get to that same place.
“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself,” she said. “Try to have fun with it.”
Here are the rest of the All-Region Girls Track and Field award winners and All-Stars:
Track Athlete of the Year: Anneliese Getola, Troy — Getola took first place in the 100 at the District IV Championships, and was fifth at the state meet with a time of 12.96 seconds.
Field Athlete of the Year: Hannah Ely, Wyalusing — Ely collected a medal in the long jump, and just missed out on another in the high jump at the District IV meet
Newcomer of the Year: Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford — Laudermilch qualified for PIAA Championships in the 3,200 after placing second at the District IV meet.
All-Stars
Kennedy Westbrook, Waverly
Lauren Gorsline, Waverly
Harper Minaker, Waverly
Sara Bronson, Athens
Mya Thompson, Athens
Hannah Walker, Athens
Olivia Haley, Wyalusing
Kelce Carle, Towanda
Anna Dunn, Towanda
Mariah Nichols, Tioga
Towanda 4x400 Relay (Porschia Bennett, Eliza Fowler, Kelsea Allen-Smith, Anna Dunn)
Waverly 4x100 Relay (Kennedy Westbrook, Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.