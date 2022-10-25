DEPOSIT — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles football team used a dominant rushing game and a smothering defense to drop the Deposit/Hancock Lumberjacks 40-0 and picked up their third win of the 2022 season on Friday.
SVEC would outgain their opponent by a lopsided 433-63 in total yards, with 364 of those coming on the ground on just 31 attempts.
The Eagles would score 18 points in the first half of play before adding another 22 in the second half in a dominating all-around performance.
SVEC would have a flock of rushers do major damage in the contest, with Parker Robinson leading the way with an impressive 161 yards on just six attempts and scoring a touchdown.
Quarterback Jacek Teribury would also scorch the Lumberjacks on the ground to the tune of 129 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and also contributing 69 yards and a touchdown through the air.
John Johnston added a touchdown on the ground with 31 yards, Pavel Jofre added 26 yards, and Loan Aman scored on a five-yard run as well.
Hunter Harmon led the way for the receivers, catching four passes for 54 yards, while Owen Huizinga corralled one 15-yard touchdown.
The SVEC defense was dominant as well, allowing just 63 yards, seven first downs, forcing three turnovers, and recording 10 tackles for loss.
Jofre, Johnston, and Kameron Smith each added two tackles behind the line — and Teribury would pace the Eagles with seven total tackles and an interception.
The Eagles now sit with a 3-5 record with just one game left on their regular season schedule and will face off against the 1-6 Harpursville/Afton Hornets on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.