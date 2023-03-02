The Morning Times Doubles Shootout happens in three parts. The first is qualifying, which involves six games. The second is three-game head-to-head matches. The last is the step-ladder finals.
The finals involve the four teams that win in the Round of Eight. Those teams are ranked by their cumulative scores in the Round of 32, the Round of 16 and the Round of Eight.
While the remainder of the tourney is contested in three-game sets, the step-ladder finals are a series of single-game, head-to-head matches.
The third-seeded team and the fourth-seeded team play the first game. The winner of that single-game match plays the second-seeded team. The winner of that game plays the top seed for the title. Throughout the head-to-head portion of the tournament the teams are awarded the handicap their averages — initially pre-tournament and later rerated — warrant. The averages are then rerated later in the tourney based on each contestant’s performances. In the finals, only the difference in teams’ averages is counted and awarded to the team with the lower combined average.
Round of Eight
(121) Nick Robinson 533 and Jeff Robinson 677 def. (83) Jay Green II 586 and Jay Green 488 1331-1,201.
(286) Doug Jones 560 and Jessica Morehart 486 def., (172) Mike Fox 487 and Skip Dunn 542, 1,332-1,157.
(27) Mark Leary 743 and Bryan Appolonio 563 def. (0) Chuck Gable 644 and Danny Stafursky 656, 1,333-1,300.
(0) Tom Sullivan 700 and Eddy Pietrasz 639 def. (170) Robert Pruyne 449 and Michael Pruyne 535, 1,339-1,243.
Seeding: Based on scores from the head-to-head rounds, the team of Nick and Jeff Robinson was the top seed with a total of 4,201; Doug Jones and Jessica Morehart were second with a total of 4,122; The team of Mary Leary and Bryan Appolonio was third with a total of 4,201; and the team of Tom Sullivan and Eddy Pietrasz was fourth with a total of 4,002.
Step-Ladder Finals
Third seed (9) Mark Leary 201 and Bryan Appolonio 235 def. (0) Fourth seed (0) Tom Sullivan 173 and Eddy Pietrasz 258, 435-431.
Second seed (86) Doug Jones 146 and Jessica Morehart 194 def. Third seed (0) Mark Leary 148 and Bryan Appolonio 202, 426-350.
Championship
Second seed (55) Doug Jones 141 and Jessica Morehart 241 def. First seed (0) Nick Robinson 165 and Jeff Robinson 232, 437-397.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.