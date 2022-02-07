WAVERLY — Host Waverly led Corning 20-5 early in Saturday’s rescheduled contest. The Wolverines’ press was wreaking havoc and the Hawks were clearly on their heels.
Then the worm turned.
Corning reeled off a 43-4 run from late in the first period to deep in the third on the way to a 57-43 win.
The Hawks turned up their defensive effort and it was the Lady Wolverines who were back on their heels.
Corning climbed all the way back by halftime, taking a 26-24 lead after draining a very long three at the buzzer.
Kennedy Westbrook paced Waverly with 21 points, and Olivia Nittinger added 13.
Jenna DiNardo topped Corning’s scoring list with 16 points, Alyssa Dobson added 14 points and Lexi Lapierre had 10 points.
Waverly will host Watkins Glen tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Athens 51, Sullivan County 19
LAPORTE — Athens took its show on the road and rolled the host Lady Griffins.
Athens led 17-0 after a quarter, was up 35-7 at the half and sat its starters down shortly thereafter.
Karlee Bartlow led Athens with 12 points and five assists; Caydence Macik added 11 points and six rebounds; Mya Thompson netted six points, adding five rebounds and three blocke; Addison Wheeler had six points and three steals; and Natalee Watson finished with six points.
Chloe Immel led Sullivan County with six points and Stella Harney had five.
