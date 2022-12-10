SAYRE — The two coaches have a couple of things in common.
First, they are both beginning their first year as head coach of a Sayre varsity basketball team.
Second, both coaches are looking for a better result than last season.
That’s about it.
For one, it’s his first head coaching gig at the varsity level.
For the other, it’s the renewal of a career that spans the decades.
Ward looking to build championship culture at Sayre
Waverly grad Jon Ward is new to the varsity head coach position but is not new to either Sayre or his players.
Ward said that coaching wasn’t on his mind when he was a high school star for the Wolverines. Once he was out of college and coaching at Waverly Basketball Camp, he got the bug.
“I coached at Waverly Basketball Camp for two years before I got this job and before I got junior high so it was kind of that stepping stone to what I really wanted to do,” said the Waverly, Corning Community College and Mansfield University grad.
Ward added that he’s working on his master’s degree to be a history teacher, hopefully in the high school setting.
“It’ll help me going forward,” he said.
Ward said that Sayre’s last coach, Devin Shaw, brought him on board.
“Two years ago, Devin asked me to be an assistant on junior high,” said Ward. “Then the junior high coach moved out and I stepped into that. Then Devin ended up going to do other things and I applied. I thought it would be a good idea. I was already in the system and I knew all of these boys.”
Ward said that a big part of this is the programs below it.
“I’ve now coached every single kid at Sayre during basketball in every grade from 12th grade to third. For the next eight-to-nine years, I’ll see these kids go up and up and up and they’ll hopefully have something to look forward to with me coming in to coach.”
With defections from the school at the end of the summer, many may have thought the cupboard at Sayre would be pretty bare.
Ward says that’s not so and that the basketball program is actually setting an example going forward.
“We had 20 kids try out and had to make cuts for the first time in years,” he said. “We have 22 kids in our junior high program and we have good numbers in our recreation program.”
Several Sayre athletic programs have merged with Athens due to low numbers. Ward doesn’t see that happening to Sayre boys hoops.
“I’m thinking for the next nine to 10 years we won’t have any kind of question for boys basketball merging,” Ward stated, adding that an independent Sayre program was a main goal. “If we do merge, these kids who are here now wouldn’t have that same opportunity to play basketball. Maybe the top four or five might have a spot on the team, but the rest would never play basketball.”
Ward also said that the guys are buying in.
“The mindset from last year when I was just observing to now is a huge improvement. We’re hungry. We’re ready and we’re looking for wins,” Ward said.
Ward said that last year the team was working on improving. In fact, in a 6-16 season, the Redskins were 4-4 over their last eight games.
He said his team — consisting of five seniors and 10 sophomores — has been working hard since his hiring in September.
“Now we’re ready to set ourselves apart for a league championship.”
Ward said that he brings a lot of his college philosophy with him to the program and that it’s not all just about basketball.
“Culture-wise, play-wise, style … my boys will tell you that I hold them to that college-level standard because that’s what brings the best out of you,” he said. “Tough love, hard work — all that leads to the growth of good young men. That’s what we want to build here.”
Fauver looking for competitiveness
Bob Fauver has been there and done that.
Back in the 1980s, Fauver took over a SRU team that was in rough shape so he knows what he’s up against.
“It’s quite a challenge. It’s going to take work — there’s no doubt about that,” said Fauver, who has eight girls, no JV program and has already had to cancel one game due to illness. “Numbers are low and junior high — a wreck.”
Therefore, his initial job is clear.
“My first thing is to try to get girls back interested in playing basketball at Sayre and build the program back up,” he said.
Fauver noted that the program has had success for some time before the last few years.
“They won a district title in 2016 — and also won one state playoff game then came within 1:23 of winning a second one. In 2018, I believe they were runners up in the district. From that point on is when it started going downhill — for what reason I don’t know.”
Fauver said that he had a simple message for the players.
“I told the girls to work to get better every day. We need to get back to being competitive. Nobody wants to win more than me, but you have to realize where you are and know what you have to do.”
He said he’d be happy if this squad won some games — which the team didn’t do last season — but that he wants this team to be competitive in all of the games.
“That way you know that the program’s back on the right foot.”
Fauver did that for SRU, which turned the corner to being a winning team before closing and being absorbed by Athens.
“When they won that first game, people were going wild. I said ‘girls, this is just one game.’ It was 32-30. Then (former Evening Times Sports Editor Glenn) Rolfe told me that they just broke a 61-game league losing streak.”
“That was 35 years ago. I could work out with the girls,” said Fauver. “We could do a lot of full-court stuff and I could see what was going on. It’s tough when you can’t go full court. Our drills are full court, but we can’t scrimmage where we can see something wrong and correct it.”
Adding to the challenge is that the entire system and coaching staff are new to the players.
“It’s a learning curve,” said Fauver. “I haven’t lowered my expectations. I expect 100 percent from everybody. You’re here to do your best and when you’re not you’ll be told about it. You’ll be held accountable. My expectations will never change. It’s been proven to be successful. It may take a little longer but the expectations are not changing.”
What may prove more difficult is getting the players to buy in to the program and to realize that their potential.
“We hit a little bump here. How hard do you want to work to get over the bump. If you want to work, you’ll be successful.”
Fauver said that the team is working hard, which is the first step in turning the program around.
Where Fauver said he’ll have to adapt from what he’s done in the past is in what he does both in practice and in games.
“I’ve had to become more creative and really go back to school,” he said. “I’ve had to think about what to do at practice. What do I need to do to get over that day to lead into the next day.”
He said that the process has been refreshing.
“It’s a lot easier now that I’m retired. I have all day to work on it.”
Fauver said that he’s been looking at notes from 17 years ago.
“I use some of the same drills,” he said. “That’s been the challenge. ‘What do I do today to make us better?’”
